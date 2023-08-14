iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,579. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

