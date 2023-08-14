iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Titan Capital Management LLC TX’s 4th Largest Position

Titan Capital Management LLC TX increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 14.9% of Titan Capital Management LLC TX’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC TX’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.62. 901,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,813. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

