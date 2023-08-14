iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $116.81

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.81 and last traded at $117.03, with a volume of 407649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.23.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average is $114.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

