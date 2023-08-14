iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.84

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.84 and last traded at $87.81, with a volume of 2248223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.19.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.