Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $171.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average is $160.84. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.