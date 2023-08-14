Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.35.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,771 shares of company stock valued at $446,901. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 81.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 184.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 440,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,865. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

