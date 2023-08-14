Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is SPC Financial Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 513,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 2.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 1.03% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $25,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $162,652,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,890,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,972,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,812,000 after purchasing an additional 429,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,593,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.10. 42,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.