Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Up 0.2 %

JMHLY stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

