Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $217.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $204.00 to $217.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $139.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $163.31.

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 673,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,518,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

