Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,227 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. MicroStrategy comprises 0.9% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MicroStrategy worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $12,865,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,539,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total value of $2,956,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $135,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total transaction of $2,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,828 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $391.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.27. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $475.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 2.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

