Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,862 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,390,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 679,550 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $2,986,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 369,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 737,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 152,423 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,130. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

