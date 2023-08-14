JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($23.64) to GBX 1,700 ($21.73) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.66) to GBX 1,550 ($19.81) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.32) to GBX 1,440 ($18.40) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.71) to GBX 1,510 ($19.30) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PUK

Prudential Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Prudential

NYSE PUK traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Prudential has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,770,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,786,000 after purchasing an additional 579,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prudential by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,631,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prudential by 7.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,282,000 after buying an additional 142,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,904,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,066,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,013,000 after buying an additional 42,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eastspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.