JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $284.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $8.72.

Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,871,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 463,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,155,000 after purchasing an additional 403,971 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $8,364,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $14,812,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 91,368 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

