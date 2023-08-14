JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Target Price to $22.00

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
ENLT stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $29.70.
Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
