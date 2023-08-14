Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 10,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 243.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 48.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:JMIA opened at $3.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.