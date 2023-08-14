Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Juniata Valley Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JUVF opened at $14.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. Juniata Valley Financial has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $17.00.
Juniata Valley Financial Company Profile
