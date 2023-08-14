Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Juniata Valley Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JUVF opened at $14.25 on Monday. Juniata Valley Financial has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.
About Juniata Valley Financial
