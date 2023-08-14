Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Juniata Valley Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JUVF opened at $14.25 on Monday. Juniata Valley Financial has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

Get Juniata Valley Financial alerts:

About Juniata Valley Financial

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.