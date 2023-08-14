Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.26

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 143 ($1.81) to GBX 131 ($1.66) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

