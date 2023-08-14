Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.26

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 143 ($1.81) to GBX 131 ($1.66) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JFHHF
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Fund Management
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.