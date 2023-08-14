Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 22400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Kane Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.68 million during the quarter.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; and animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name.

