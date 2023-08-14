Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.83 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $575.50 million and $8.64 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00041937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 693,707,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,698,773 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

