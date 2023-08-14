KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172,803 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in KBR by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in KBR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $65.87.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -58.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

View Our Latest Report on KBR

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.