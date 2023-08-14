Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 707 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO Anthony E. Terry acquired 1,800 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.52. 98,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,602. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.32. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

