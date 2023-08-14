Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Progress Software comprises approximately 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Progress Software worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 285.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,365,000 after acquiring an additional 778,377 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Progress Software by 31.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,144 shares of company stock valued at $303,655 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 80,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,151. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.92. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

