Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $25,525.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,824.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Express Price Performance

NASDAQ HTLD remained flat at $15.55 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,873. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

