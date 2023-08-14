Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Victory Capital worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Victory Capital by 75.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 740,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,684,000 after acquiring an additional 319,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 33.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 559,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 83,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Victory Capital by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 543,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 64,206 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $696,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,929,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 146,814 shares of company stock worth $4,937,739 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

VCTR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,319. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 38.91%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

