Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,771 shares of company stock valued at $446,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.9 %

JACK stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.99. 161,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

