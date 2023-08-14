Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $8.01 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. ChampionX makes up 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 219,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,266,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,261,000 after acquiring an additional 202,830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX
In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $664,305.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,896,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $487,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $664,305.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,896,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,206 shares of company stock worth $7,498,890. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ChampionX Price Performance
Shares of CHX stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $36.37. 378,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
ChampionX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
