Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STAG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.72. 221,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,249. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

