Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Embecta worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,911,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,545,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,172,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,045,000 after buying an additional 762,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Embecta news, CEO Devdatt Kurdikar acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,891.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Devdatt Kurdikar bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,891.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jacob Elguicze bought 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,177.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,144.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $311,077. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of EMBC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 277,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,106. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Embecta had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Embecta’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

See Also

