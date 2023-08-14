Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,576 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of International Seaways worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in International Seaways by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INSW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.09. 174,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,813. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.08.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $36,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,347.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $194,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

