Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 4,018 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 665.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 477,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.06. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,573.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

