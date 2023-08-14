Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) PT Raised to $26.00

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Kelly Services stock remained flat at $17.22 during trading on Monday. 155,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $621.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Kelly Services has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $19.43.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $76,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

