Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
