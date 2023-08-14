Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.95% from the company’s current price.
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Price Performance
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kinross Gold
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.