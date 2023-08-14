Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Price Performance

About Kinross Gold

Shares of K traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.74. 876,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$7.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 168.75, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.