Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. The company traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 12162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth about $3,654,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth about $624,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth about $2,928,000.
Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.
