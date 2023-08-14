Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. The company traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 12162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $310,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Ewan William Hamilton purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth about $3,654,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth about $624,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth about $2,928,000.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

