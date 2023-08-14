Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.65) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 3.8 %

PHG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.03. 847,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,500. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,993,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after buying an additional 1,595,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 306.4% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,944,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after buying an additional 1,465,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

