Konnect Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Konnect has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $50,367.07 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

