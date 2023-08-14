Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Trading Up 3.1%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 64,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 365,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of research firms have commented on KRNT. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Kornit Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

