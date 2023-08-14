Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Holdings in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,150 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.88% of Paragon 28 worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,762,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 7.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paragon 28 news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $126,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,829.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $127,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,051.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $126,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,829.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 0.2 %

Paragon 28 stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

