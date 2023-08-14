Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $289.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

