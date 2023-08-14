Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.13% of Five Below worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 248.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,868,000 after purchasing an additional 324,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Five Below by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,839 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $50,684,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.59.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $192.80 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.55 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.92.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.