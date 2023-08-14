Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $10.17 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FMC were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $88.51 on Monday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho decreased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

