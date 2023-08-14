Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $205.77 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

