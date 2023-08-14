Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $401,205.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $2,882,952.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,803,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $401,205.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,156 shares of company stock worth $29,412,568 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $174.90 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $190.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

