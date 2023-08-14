Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 7,516 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 176,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $767,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

