Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases New Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 323,551 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.70% of PROS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PROS by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PROS Stock Performance

PROS stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.12.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

