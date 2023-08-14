Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Read Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Down 1.4 %

Marriott International stock opened at $205.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

