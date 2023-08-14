Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 31,095 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,095 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Steven Madden

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.