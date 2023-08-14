Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 600 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.11% of HF Sinclair worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DINO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $59.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.