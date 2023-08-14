Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 8,095 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $104.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.